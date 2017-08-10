'Krypton' Air Date, Spoilers: Kryptonian Religion Raoism to Be Explored

Syfy's upcoming series "Krypton" will heavily delve into a religion in Superman's home planet. Raoism was mentioned in passing before, in other DC movies or TV franchises, but it will be a new territory for the writers to explore in the show.

Facebook/KryptonSYFY "Krypton" will debut on Syfy in 2018 and it will explore Superman's world from 200 years ago.

Speaking with Comic Book, "Krypton" showrunner Cameron Welsh revealed that the series will incorporate Raoism, the dominant religion of Kryptonians, in the stories.

"The world of Kandor in our show is a theocracy, and the religious guild is very powerful," he said. "There's a class divide and a big part of that class divide is religion."

While this means priests assume important roles in the government in Superman's world, not everyone in Krypton actually practices the same religion. Hence, there lies the conflict that will be tackled in the show.

"Krypton" will center on Cameron Cuffe who plays Superman's grandfather Seyg-El in his younger years. Welsh described the character as "a lot more rough and tumble" who will have an interesting journey and growth as the hero of the series.

The show also stars Georgina Campbell (Lyta Zod), Ian McElhinney (Val-El), Elliot Cowan (Daron-Vex), Ann Ogbomo (Alura Zod), Rasmus Hardiker (Kem), Wallis Day (Nyssa-Vex) and Aaron Pierre (Dev-Em).

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" screenwriter David S. Goyer and "Sleepy Hollow" executive producer Damian Kindler created the show for Syfy.

Meanwhile, DC Comics chief creative officer Geoff Johns revealed that the series will be anchored by a story linked to Superman even as the character won't be appearing on "Krypton." He said that present day superheroes like Adam Strange and Hawkwoman will travel back to 200 years ago to Krypton to ensure that Superman will live.

"It's about a conspiracy from the present that has traveled back in time to Krypton to prevent Superman's legacy from ever happening," Johns said during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con panel last June.

Syfy hasn't set the date for the show's debut on the cable channel but it is expected sometime in 2018.