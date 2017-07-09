'Krypton' Series Premiere, Spoilers: WBTG Announces San Diego Comic-Con Panel Schedule for Upcoming 'Superman' Spinoff

Syfy Official Site “Krypton,” follows the story of Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), 200 years before the events in “Man of Steal.” It is set to premiere in 2018 on Syfy.

"Krypton," the upcoming "Superman" prequel, may not be due out until next year, but the show is coming to the San Diego Comic-Con this July.

The Warner Bros. TV Group is reportedly bringing 20 shows to this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which will he held from July 20–23 at the San Diego Convention Center. Among these shows are two new DC series, one of which is the highly anticipated "Superman" spinoff, "Krypton."

The panel for the said series is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, at 1:15–1:45 p.m. ET at the Indigo Ballroom.

"Krypton" is set two generations before the destruction of Superman's home planet. It follows the Man of Steel's grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), as he fights to redeem his family's honor while also trying to save Krypton from the brink of Chaos. As it is, the House of El has been ostracized and shamed, and it is up to Seg-El to clear their family name. He also happens to be in a forbidden secret relationship with Lyta Zod (Georgina Campbell), who is a reluctant cadet and warrior in the Kryptonian military.

Cuffe will be at the Comic-Con panel along with executive producers, Damian Kindler and Cameron Welsh. A sneak peek of the upcoming series will be shown prior to an out-of-this-world Question and Answer session. The series is based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

David S. Goyer also serves as an executive producer. He previously produced the DC-based movies, "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "The Dark Knight" trilogy.

Other cast members include Ian McElhinney as Seg-El's grandfather Val-El; Elliot Cowan as Kandor's chief magistrate, Daron-Vex; Ann Ogbomo as Alura Zod, the mother of Lyta; Rasmus Hardiker as the engineer Kem, who is also Seg's friend; Wallis Day as junior magistrate Nyssa-Vex; and Aaron Pierre as Dev-Em, who is described as a "chiseled, twenty-something bad boy."

"Krypton" is expected to air on Syfy sometime in 2018.

In the meantime, watch this announcement video released by the Warner Bros. TV Group showcasing their Comic-Con 2017 lineup to know the panel schedules for the rest of their shows.