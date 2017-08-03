'Krypton' Spoilers: Upcoming SyFy Series to Explore Kryptonian Religion

Facevbook/SyFy "Krypton" will focus on Superman's grandfather, Seg-El, and will be set two generations before the planet's doom.

"Krypton" is not slated to arrive to the small screen earlier than next year, but fans can already expect that the Kryptonian religion will play an important role in the lives Superman's ancestors.

"The world of Kandor in our show is a theocracy, and the religious guild is very powerful. The political landscape is turbulent; there's a very rigid class divide, and there's the Rankles district, and there's the guided area — that's the science guild, the religious guild, the House of Zod or the House of El. There's a class divide and a big part of that class divide is religion," revealed "Krypton" showrunner, Cameron Welsh, to Comicbook.com.

While Raoism has been mentioned in passing in various live-action "Superman" movies and even in Melissa Benoist's "Supergirl" TV series, it is worth noting that it has never been thoroughly discussed. Hence, fans can finally have a better understanding of the Kryptonian religion and how it influenced Superman's home planet two generations before the Man of Steel was born.

Apart from casting the spotlight on Raoism, it is also been announced that the upcoming Syfy series will feature Krypton's city of Kandor having superheroes of its own. While it was revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) that Adam Strange and Hawkwoman are lending their presence to the upcoming ScyFy show, which lead some into believing that they will be the show's own brand of superheroes, some suspect that they could be the Kryptonian superheroes Nightwing and Flamebird.

"Krypton" will cast the spotlight on Superman's grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), who will not only fight to redeem his family's honor after his House of El was shamed but also to save his planet Krypton from chaos.

SyFy has yet to attach an exact release date for Krypton.