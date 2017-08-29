'Kuroko no Basket: LAST GAME' Latest News: Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD Versions of Sports Anime Movie to Arrive in September

Kuroko no Basket Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese sports anime movie, "Kuroko no Basket: LAST GAME," which will be digitally distributed on Friday, Sept. 1.

Fans will soon be able to relive the final chapter of the popular Japanese sports anime, "Kuroko no Basket," in the comfort of their homes.

"Kuroko no Basket: LAST GAME," the 2017 movie that pitted the combined forces of the Generation of Miracles, along with Seirin High's Kuroko and Kagami, against the American streetball team, Jabberwock, is going to be released in digital, Blur-ray, and DVD versions in September.

Roughly based on the short sequel manga, "Kuroko no Basket-EXTRA GAME," the movie takes place a year after the Winter Cup and during Kagami and Kuroko's second year in high school. Jabberwock, a highly skilled, internationally renowned American streetball team, comes to Japan for a friendly match with the Japanese streetball university team, Strky.

Things get complicated when after winning against Strky, 86–6, the team members of Jabberwock become cocky and start mocking the Japanese basketball team for being weak and incompetent. This, in turn, irked the sports trainer and former Japanese national team member, Kagetora, who retaliated by challenging Jabberwock to another match.

The Vorpal Swords is then formed, consisting of the five players of the Teikou Junior High's All-Star team — the Generation of Miracles — and Kuroko and Kagami from Seirin High.

But will the members of this newly formed team, who has a long and deep history of rivalry among them, be able to set aside their differences in order to take Jabberwock down and thus prove the latter's mockeries of Japanese basketball players wrong?

Also, Kagami gets an offer from an old friend that can potentially change his life forever.

"Kuroko no Basket: LAST GAME" will be available for digital distribution on Friday, Sept. 1, for an indefinite period from Amazon Video, TSUTAYA TV, Hikari TV, PlayStation ™ Video, and Rakuten TV.

The movie will be released in special edition Blu-ray, special edition DVD, and normal DVD on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

"Kuroko no Basket" is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tadatoshi Fujimaki from 2008 to 2014. It was adapted into anime by Production I.G. from 2012 to 2015 with a total of 75 episodes, 3 compilation videos and a theatrical movie released on March 18 on this year.

Although "Kuroko no Basket: LAST GAME" was based on the "EXTRA GAME" sequel manga, the movie features an original story written by Fujimaki himself.