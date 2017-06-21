Kyle Lowry Not Interested in Re-signing With the Toronto Raptors

This is always going to be a summer of uncertainty for the Toronto Raptors. Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, P.J. Tucker and Patrick Patterson are all unrestricted free agents this offseason, and the Raptors can't possibly bring them all back because of their salary cap situation.

(Photo: Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrates with guard Cory Joseph (6) in the closing seconds of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Feb. 2, 2016.

Their top priority this offseason is clear, though. The Raptors want Lowry back. But does he want to re-sign with the team?

The Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur has reported that Lowry has been unhappy with the Raptors for months now and teams around the league were reportedly told that he has "zero interest" in re-signing with Toronto even if they give him a max contract.

Well, the Raptors are unlikely to give him a five-year, max deal anyway since he's already 31 and they will also go over the luxury tax threshold. But this could be huge blow for the Raptors.

Meanwhile, Lowry has already disputed the report.

I dont do this ever but :

Don't believe what you hear !! Especially if it didn't come from me, and that bs FOR SURE didn't come from me..GN — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) June 20, 2017

Raptors president Masai Ujiri also poured some cold water on the rumors by telling the media that Lowry told him he prefers to stay in Toronto.

"He's been a part of our organization, and he says he wants to come back. I know, speculation ... with the article. We all have ups and downs. There are times when he's been down, and there are times when we are down. It happens to every team, every player," Ujiri said, according to ESPN.

"I know what Kyle has told me. Kyle has been here working out — he actually just left — so I know what he has been telling me. I can only believe what he tells me, not the famous 'sources,'" he continued.

Lowry was obviously frustrated after they were knocked out of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that he's going to leave for greener pastures this summer.

He did say that he just wants to win a ring, though, so this is something to keep an eye on.