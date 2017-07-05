Kylie and Kendall Jenner T-Shirt: The Doors Threatens Lawsuit for 'Disrespectful' Use of Band's Images

The famous 1960s band The Doors threatens to sue sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner for the unauthorized and "disrespectful" use of the band's images. Kylie and Kendall recently released a line of T-shirts bearing the face and logo of some of the music industry's most iconic artists, which have been superimposed with the girls' faces.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Kylie and Kendall Jenner's T-shirt fiasco could become a legal problem.

But not many were happy with Kylie and Kendall's T-shirts. Families of music legends Ozzy Osbourne, Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. cried foul over the Jenner sister's controversial merchandise.

The Doors also issued a cease and desist letter addressed to the younger Jenner women. "Your use of the registered trademarks in commerce is likely to cause confusion, mistake or to deceive consumers into believing that the Kendall + Kylie apparel was authorized by the Doors when no such authorization was sought or provided by the Doors," the legal notice stated.

Following the outrage, the Jenner sisters pulled out their T-shirts from all stores. Kendall also posted an apology on her Twitter and acknowledged they won't make the same mistake again.

Lawyers for The Doors gave Kylie and Kendall a deadline of July 1 to clean up their merchandise off store shelves. Notorious B.I.G.'s mom, Violetta Wallace, also had her lawyers issue a cease and desist letter. The sisters decided that the unsold T-shirts, which had a retail value of about $125 to $175 each, will reportedly be given to charity.

Kylie and Kendall have been in hot water in the past months. Designer PluggedNYC accused Kylie of stealing style ideas for her camo collection. PluggedNYC's creative director Tizita Balemlay revealed that she sent Kylie a few items from their collection after her team asked. Balemlay then later saw similar designs of their clothes at Kylie's store.

Kendall, on the other hand, figured in a Pepsi ad controversy in April. The ad, which the public said made light of a serious situation, was immediately pulled from airing following the backlash.