Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott News: Rapper Gives Reality Star a Diamond Necklace for Her Birthday

Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her 20th birthday and her new beau, Travis Scott, gave her a diamond butterfly necklace. Meanwhile, Jenner and Scott have already gotten matching tattoos to prove their love.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Travis Scott gave Kylie Jenner a diamond butterfly necklace for her 20th birthday.

TMZ reported that Scott spent $60,000 at Elliot Avianne to make the diamond butterfly necklace, which was crafted with 28 carats of VVS diamonds, that he gave Jenner on her special day. The grand gift is also said to be inspired by one of his hit songs, "Butterfly Effect."

The rapper presented the diamond butterfly necklace when he showed up for Jenner's surprise party the night before her actual birthday, E! News confirmed.

Aside from giving the reality star a piece of jewelry, Scott also took the birthday girl out for a movie and had a private orchestra serenade her.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Scott got matching tattoos to show their family and friends that their relationship is for life, PEOPLE confirmed.

According to a source, the couple revealed their matching tattoos at Khloe Kardashian's 33rd birthday party in June. The insider also said that the two were "all over each other" and that "they were super affectionate."

"Their relationship seems to be getting stronger and they're closer than ever," the source added.

The couple only started dating back in April, when they got together at Coachella in Indio, California. Although the couple has only been dating for a few months, Jenner and Scott haven't been shying away from public displays of affection.

To name a few incidents, Jenner and Scott were seen in Boston also in April when the TV personality supported her beau who was performing at a concert at Bentley University.

Later on, Scott was spotted showing his love for Jenner by touching her on the bum and the cosmetics mogul returned the favor by snuggling up to him. In June, Jenner and Scott were seen having a romantic dinner at Miami Beach.