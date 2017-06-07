Kylie Jenner and Tyga Rumors: Is the Rapper's New Song 'Playboy' About the Reality Star?

Tyga has released a new song titled "Playboy" on Saturday, June 3, and some fans think that the song's lyrics are throwing some serious shade at his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)A photo of rapper Tyga.

"She a superstar / She got it bad for me / If I hang up, she call right back to me," Tyga can be heard rapping on the three-minute track, which features Vince Staples. "You cut her legs off / She crawls right back to me / I call it playboy tenacity."

The 27-year-old rapper and the 19-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star terminated their four-year romantic relationship this year. US Weekly previously reported in April that Tyga had moved out of Jenner's mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

"Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad," a source told the news publication at the time. "He's her first big love and they still speak every day."

According to People, Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian, also spoke positively about the ex-couple's breakup. In her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," she said that it was an "easy" split, and that there has not been any drama from her younger sister about Tyga.

However, with the launch of Tyga's new song that seemingly paints the young reality TV star in a negative light, Kardashian may have spoken too soon about the amicable breakup between the hip-hop artist and her younger sister.

It is also not the first time that Tyga demonstrated similar behavior after breaking up with Jenner. For example, last year, at a time when the couple broke up, he shared a photo of Jenner on social media with the caption, "They always come back ..." He later removed the post from his account.

At present, Jenner is in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, while Tyga is rumored to be dating a Brazilian actress and singer named Anitta.