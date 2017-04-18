Kylie Jenner Dating Travis Scott? Rumored Couple Spotted Flirting at Coachella; Tyga Wants Ex-Girlfriend Back?

Reality television personality Kylie Jenner was recently spotted hanging out with hip-hop recording artist Travis Scott at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. And since Kylie has reportedly broken up with former boyfriend, Tyga, the Coachella sighting quickly sparked rumors that the model and young entrepreneur may have just found a new flame.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Kylie Jenner at the 2014 American Music Awards.

The two celebrities were spotted cozying up to each other at designer Jeremy Scott's Moschino x Candy Crush party at Coachella, as reported by People. Travis, who was previously linked to Rihanna and to Kylie's sister, Kendall, was spotted at a private table with Kylie and their friends, enjoying the music that the DJ was hashing up.

But the observer noted that after just five minutes of being in crowded space, Travis got up and left, with Kylie and the rest of their friends following close behind him.

A source allegedly told People before that whenever Kylie and Tyga were having relationship issues, Kylie would try and make Tyga jealous by hanging out with other guys.

But could this really be just a bid to make an ex-boyfriend jealous, or is there something more going in with Kylie and Travis? The two have not yet released an official statement about their current status.

On the other hand, Hollywood Life has quoted an alleged source saying that despite Tyga not admitting it, it's been obvious to his friends that "he wants to get back together" with Kylie.

"He can't stand the thought of her being with anyone else, so the fact that she's been hanging out with Travis is driving him nuts," the source said.

The outlet also cited an eyewitness report that claimed seeing the rumored couple at an April 11 party for PrettyLittleThings.com, wherein Kylie was allegedly spotted sitting on Travis' lap. The report further claimed that the rumored couple even left the said bash together.

Kylie is set to star in her own spin-off reality series titled "Life of Kylie," which was greenlit on April 10 and is expected to start airing in summer 2017.