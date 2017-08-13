Kylie Jenner News 2017: Kris Jenner Reveals Youngest Daughter's Cosmetics Line Is Now a $420M-Worth Business Empire

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Television personality Kylie Jenner poses at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California December 10, 2015.

Kris Jenner is one proud mom as she recently revealed that youngest daughter Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line has become a $420 million-worth business.

The Kylie Cosmetics line pretty much began with just a few products to sell when it launched in 2015. It started out with some shades of what is now famously known as the Kylie Lip Kits.

The Kylie Lip Kits were actually a test. In November 2015, there were only three available shades with only 15,000 units initially produced. But three months from their time of launch, they were able to sell as much as 500,000 Lip Kits.

Then, in the next few months, Kylie and her team released other makeup products, thus introducing the Kylie Cosmetics line.

That, as Kris told WWD, has now become a company worth $420 million in retail sales for just 18 months — definitely breaking the record of several giant cosmetics brands established probably even before Kylie was born. WWD added that it had taken a decade for Estee Lauder's Tom Ford Beauty line to earn $500 million.

The growth of Kylie Cosmetics is expected to further flourish and gain a 25 percent increase in sales or $386 million for this year. With that, WWD speculated that the Kylie Cosmetics empire might possibly hit the $1 billion-mark by 2022.

Kylie, who was also interviewed by WWD, revealed (via E! Online): "In the beginning I didn't really know what my vision was. I didn't know if I wanted to keep my whole line the same, consistent. And then I think I realized over time that I like to switch it up, so I just wanted, that's where I kind of started creating my collections and just changing all my vials pink if I wanted to and doing fun unit cartons and just really, just having fun with the line."

The young cosmetics mogul also recalled how the very first day of the Kylie Lip Kits went. She told the magazine, she thought her website was having a technical glitch when the product page said the makeups were sold out within the same day.