Kylie Jenner Travis Scott Dating News: Reality Star Gushes About New Boyfriend After Revealing Split from Tyga

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Model-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has found a new love.

After the end of her controversial relationship with rapper Tyga, reality star Kylie Jenner finally opened up about their split and gushed about her new man Travis Scott.

In a recent episode of "Life of Kylie," the 20-year-old model and entrepreneur revealed why she and Tyga decided to call it quits at the start of the year.

"There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond," the youngest daughter of TV personality Kris Jenner and former Olympics medalist-turned-trans woman Caitlyn Jenner stated in an episode of the reality show. "There was no crazy fight, we just decided...Well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

Meanwhile, the episode also showed Jenner's surprise when she received a huge bouquet of flowers from her new man.

A source reportedly told People in a recent interview that the new relationship between the Lip Kit Queen and the singer-songwriter is going strong and her family loves him.

"Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga," the source stated. "There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy."

The source also stated that the 25-year-old rapper showered Jenner with a very special and expensive gift for her birthday in early August. According to the source, he gave her a diamond necklace that made her very "ecstatic."

Another source claims that Scott never fails to make her smile. She also reportedly enjoys all the sweet gestures that her new man does in order to make her happy.

Jenner's relationship with Scott is expected to be featured on the next episodes of "Life of Kylie," which airs on E! every Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT.