Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Engagement Rumors: 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Star Spotted Wearing Huge Diamond Ring

Instagram/Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner snaps a selfie on Sunday, April 17, 2016 at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Things just seem to be moving pretty fast between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The 19-year-old TV personality sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond band on her ring finger.

On July 3, Monday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was spotted out and about with Scott in Nobu Berkeley ST in London. She sported a white T-shirt paired with burgundy leather pants and white trainers by Nike x Louis Vuitton. On the other hand, her boyfriend wore black jeans and a gray top, over which he sported a vintage American Letterman jacket, The Daily Mail reported.

It is not just Jenner and Scott's matching outfits that left fans in awe, as the stunning diamond ring the former was wearing also had people amazed. This prompted fans to wonder if the couple is engaged already.

However, fans should not get their hopes high as this is not the first time Jenner has worn the diamond ring. In the past, the lip mogul has shared a photo on social media, where the same diamond ring was seen on her middle finger.

Jenner and Scott were first linked together in April following her split from rapper Tyga. Since then, they have been inseparable, traveling to different countries together. They even attended Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in Houston, Texas, last April, where the "Beibs in the Trap" rapper performed before the playoffs.

"During his performance, Kylie was hiding in the Rockets' courtside club anxiously waiting for him to come back to her," an unnamed source told PEOPLE, adding that they even spotted Jenner kissing Scott's neck at one point. "Once he got back, they definitely looked like a couple, cuddled up next to each other among her friends... They were super hand-holdy and it seemed like she wanted people to see them together," the insider added.