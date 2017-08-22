Kylie Jenner, Tyga Breakup News: Lip Kit Mogul Opens Up on 'Life of Kylie'

Kylie Jenner finally opened up about her breakup with ex-boyfriend Tyga on the Aug. 20 broadcast of "Life of Kylie."

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Television personality Kylie Jenner poses at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California December 10, 2015.

The 20-year-old reality show star said that there was no big fight when the break up happened, and she explained that she just wanted to experience new things outside of their relationship. It was revealed that Kylie Jenner and Tyga called things off in April after three years of dating.

"There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond," Jenner said on the show, adding that she decided to end thing because she was too young to be in a serious relationship, E! News reported.

"I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person," the lip kit mogul explained.

The youngest member of the Kardashian–Jenner family also spoke about the difficulties of being in a very public relationship. Jenner said that it's hard for her to maintain a relationship because it's blasted all over the internet.

Last month, Tyga spoke about her relationship and break up with Kylie Jenner in an interview with the "Breakfast Club" (via Complex).

In the interview, Tyga cited outside influences and the age gap between them that may have affected their relationship. The rapper said that Jenner, who is younger than him, is "dealing with perception" and that while he prefers "keeping up the mystique", "image and perception" are everything to the reality show star.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is currently linked to rapper Travis Scott. On the show, Jenner received a bunch of flowers that were presumed to be from Scott.

For Kylie Jenner's 20th birthday, Scott reportedly gave her a 28-carat diamond choker worth $60,000, Teen Vogue reported.