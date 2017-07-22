Kyrie Irving Asked the Cleveland Cavaliers to Trade Him

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena, May 23, 2017.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are truly in a peculiar place.

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love have always been the three core players of the team since the 2014–15 season, but they may have to make some major changes this summer.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has reported that Irving has dropped a bombshell on the Cavaliers by requesting a trade last week. Apparently, he no longer wants to team up with James and he wants to join a team where he can be more of a focal point.

Irving's agent, Jeff Wechsler confirmed that the All-Star point guard met with the Cavaliers front office, but he refused to discuss what they talked about behind closed doors.

"Kyrie and I had a meeting with Cavs leadership where we discussed many different scenarios in reference to Kyrie and his future with the team. The basis of those discussions and what went on in those discussions are between the Cavs and us. We are respectfully going to keep those private," Wechsler told ESPN.

Windhorst's sources said the Cavaliers were "disturbed" when Irving's trade request became public because they think it's going to lower his trade value.

Well, this was a stunning request. And this would explain why the Cavaliers were interested in signing Derrick Rose. James wasn't even aware of Irving's feelings and he was disappointed when he heard about it. According to Windhorst, James is going to let the Cavaliers front office do their job and he's not going to intervene.

During the meeting, Irving reportedly talked about the San Antonio Spurs as a preferred destination, but he's willing to join the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and New York Knicks as well.

The Knicks are very interested in acquiring Irving, but as of the moment, they are unwilling to include Kristaps Porziņģis in a trade. The report says that the Knicks prefer to send Carmelo Anthony and future first-round picks to the Cavaliers for the guard.