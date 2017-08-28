Kyrie Irving NBA Trade, Roster Rumors: Cavaliers Want Celtics to Add Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown in Deal for Irving

(Photo: Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving celebrates with fans during the NBA championship parade in downtown Cleveland, June 22, 2016.

It appears that Kyrie Irving's move to Boston may not be a done deal after all.

The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to trade Irving to the Celtics last week in exchange for All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas, versatile defensive stopper Jae Crowder, Croatian center Ante Žižić, and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected first-round draft pick in 2018. That is quite a haul for the Cavaliers, but the trade is currently on hold because they have some concerns about Thomas' hip injury after he underwent a routine physical last Friday in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are worried about the timeline for his return this season and they have three options. The team can either renegotiate, void the trade, or simply accept the original deal. As of the moment, they want to renegotiate and they are reportedly asking the Celtics to add more assets to complete the trade.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on "SportsCenter" on Sunday to discuss the situation and he said the Cavaliers were expected to ask for either prized rookie Jayson Tatum or second-year wing Jaylen Brown. However, the Celtics were unlikely to include them in the deal and they were going to resist the idea of adding another asset to appease the Cavaliers.

"Boston is resisting, and will initially at least, resist this idea. Boston believes that it was completely transparent with Cleveland about where Thomas was physically, his rehab. Cleveland's version of this is that they didn't realize how long Thomas could potentially be out this season, he's in the final year of his contract, and obviously, that matches up with what will likely be the final year of LeBron's current deal, and so there's going to be a showdown between these two teams that may last a couple more days," Wojnarowski said, via CBS Sports.

The Cavaliers can always void the trade if they aren't satisfied with the Celtics' offer. But they will have to start from scratch if they veto the deal.