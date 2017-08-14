Kyrie Irving NBA Trade Rumors: All-Star Guard Interested in Joining the Los Angeles Clippers

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena, May 23, 2017.

The Los Angeles Clippers aren't exactly on Kyrie Irving's list of preferred destinations, and some don't think they even have a shot at getting him since they don't really have the assets to put together an attractive trade package for the All-Star point guard.

Acquiring him may seem like an unattainable pipe dream, but during an appearance on the "HoopsHype Podcast With Alex Kennedy," veteran basketball analyst Peter Vecsey said he has actually heard that Irving likes to play for the Clippers because of the presence of Hall of Famer Jerry West.

He also talked about Irving's willingness to join the Clippers in a recent column on Patreon.

"He loves L.A. and he's been working out there a lot this summer. Do they have the assets they get him? I don't see how. But they also have Jerry West and he's been able to figure out before ... the Lakers didn't have the assets to get Shaq and he wheeled and dealed and figured out and they got him ... he was able to get Kobe for Divac in the draft," Vecsey said, via HoopsHype.

West really does have a "Midas Touch" when it comes to running a franchise. Aside from his role with the Lakers, he also contributed to the success of the Memphis Grizzlies, and he was a special consultant with the Golden State Warriors before he joined the Clippers this summer.

The Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner has previously reported that the Clippers have been looking for a way to acquire Irving, but they obviously haven't had any luck so far. But at least they have made an effort to try and get him since he asked for the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade him.

Of course, the Cavaliers don't really have to trade Irving to any of his preferred landing spots, so at the end of the day, his desire to join the Clippers may not matter at all.