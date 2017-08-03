Kyrie Irving NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Want Andrew Wiggins From Timberwolves in Return for Irving

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena, May 23, 2017.

The basketball world was stunned when word got out that Kyrie Irving has demanded the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade him. It came out of the blue, and it was a huge blow for Cavaliers fans. Interestingly, he also gave the team a short list of preferred landing spots and one of the teams he wishes to join are the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In years past, Minnesota have never been a popular destination for players around the league. However, that seems to have changed this summer when they added Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson and Jamal Crawford to a roster that already featured Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

It's good to hear that Irving wants to join a small market team like the Timberwolves. The question is, who can they offer in exchange for the All-Star point guard?

Teague's name has come out a lot in recent weeks since he's a point guard like Irving and it's hard to imagine the two playing together in the same backcourt. However, 1500 ESPN's Darren Wolfson has reported that the Cavaliers want Wiggins and other assets in return for Irving. Wolfson has also noted that the Timberwolves did not include Wiggins in the trade talks with the Cavaliers.

The team is currently working on a max contract extension with Wiggins, so it will be interesting to see if they are willing to give him up to acquire Irving. The All-Star point guard can give them a big boost on offense, but they will have to remember that he only has two years remaining on his contract, and Terry Pluto of The Plain Dealer has reported that he doesn't want to commit to any team that trades for him.

Giving up Wiggins to acquire him is risky.

Meanwhile, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has also mentioned that they want Wiggins to be a part of the team's future.

"First of all, I think he likes it here, we like him, he can get the very best contract from me, better than he can get from anyone else. I don't think we have any trouble of offering him the max anyway," Taylor told the Star Tribune.

"We want to sign him to a long-term contract, we want to keep him here, and we're negotiating with his agent," he added.