Kyrie Irving NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Willing to Trade Irving to the Suns If Josh Jackson Is Included in the Deal

(Photo: Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Kyrie Irving (2) high-five during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena, June 7, 2017.

Kyrie Irving's desire to be traded may be public knowledge by now, but the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't in a hurry to trade him. So far, they have been asking for a veritable king's ransom in return for the disgruntled point guard and a lot of the teams that have reached out to the Cavaliers don't even have the assets to make a legitimate offer. But one team may have the ability to put together a package that can convince the Cavaliers to pull the trigger on a deal.

Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon has reported that a source told him the Cavaliers might be willing to send Irving to the Phoenix Suns if they get Eric Bledsoe, prized rookie Josh Jackson, and the Miami Heat's partially protected 2018 first-round pick in return.

However, the Suns don't want to include Jackson in any deal for the offensive dynamo and they have reportedly reassured the rookie that he will not be moved. As expected, rising star Devin Booker is also off limits in trade talks.

"Phoenix reportedly doesn't want to trade Jackson, and a source said the Suns told Devin Booker he would not be traded — which would seem to put a serious hamper in this potential trade," Vardon said.

"If that deal (Bledsoe, Miami first rounder and Jackson) for Irving was there, it'd be done by now," the league source told Cleveland.com.

The Suns' reluctance to include Jackson in trade talks is understandable. After all, they have just drafted him over a month ago and he is a high floor, high ceiling type of player that every team covets. Jackson has the physical tools and natural athleticism to become an elite two-way player in the league, and the Suns don't want to part ways with someone with his potential.

As of the moment, a trade is unlikely unless the Suns change their mind.