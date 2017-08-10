Kyrie Irving Trade News 2017: Player Praised For Speaking Up; Boston Celtics on Point Guard's Trade List?

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving was praised by the team's former manager for speaking up about wanting to be traded. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics could be on the National Basketball Association player's list of teams to consider for his trade.

Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30).

Irving spoke to his team about opening himself up for a trade and according to the Cavaliers' former general manager David Griffin, it was a courageous move from their star player. He said that the point guard took care of the matter just like how he is supposed to.

Griffin told ESPN, "He went to [Cavs owner] Dan Gilbert privately, told him that he thought he would be happier somewhere else."

The Cavaliers' former general manager added that most players "don't have the courage to do what he did," and that it was absolutely better than pretending "to be all-in and sink the ship from within."

Although Griffin said that he doesn't speculate on which team Irving will be signed on to next, he did mention that the Boston Celtics is one of the top choices.

Griffin explained that having Brad Stevens as a coach is one of the biggest pros for Irving to sign with the Boston Celtics, CBS Boston confirmed. He added that Irving's choice to place himself under a great coach is finding the right fit for him and to "take the next step in his career."

"I think this is a guy who wants to know how good he can be," Griffin said of Irving.

Griffin believes that another thing that Irving puts into consideration in choosing his next team is the players. He pointed out that the teams in Irving's list of potential teams are the Celtics, who have Gordon Hayward, and the San Antonio Spurs, who have Kawhi Leonard.

"It's not like he's asking to lead a ragtag bunch. He just wanted to put himself in a position, I think, where he could find out exactly what he has as a 25-year-old entering his prime," Griffin explained.