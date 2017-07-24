Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors 2017: Did the Player Ask the Cleveland Cavaliers to Trade Him?

Reuters/David Richard Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) reacts after making a three-point basket May 23, 2017.

Kyrie Irving could be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers soon if the team relents on his request as rumors say. The all-star point guard reportedly asked the team to trade him away, according to sources.

Brian Windhorst, a reporter for ESPN, broke the news that Irving asked for the trade during a recent team meeting. His Twitter post has since been confirmed by David Aldridge of TNT last Friday, July 21. "Two sources confirm @WindhorstESPN report that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from Cleveland," Aldridge wrote in his post.

Cavs' star point guard reportedly told team owner Dan Gilbert that he wants to be in a place where he is the team's main anchor on the court. "He wants to go play in a situation where he can be a more focal point and no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James," he allegedly said, according to ESPN.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, are concerned that this revelation may have hurt their chances at getting something of value in a trade involving Irving, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Cavalier fans have questioned this alleged move by Irving late in the trade season, where he could be sabotaging his chances at a finals appearance by parting ways with LeBron James. He would also be losing out for a chance at a "supermax" contract worth over $200 million with the Cavaliers, as Rachel Nichols of ESPN points out.

Several possible destinations have been reportedly preferred by Irving, according to Bleacher Report. The San Antonio Spurs could be a good fit for his offensive talents, as well as the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Chicago Bulls could also have been one of his options for a chance to play with his friend, Jimmy Butler, if not for the team trading Butler to the Timberwolves earlier, according to Ian Begley.

Kyrie Irving averaged 25.2 points on 47.3 percent shooting, along with 3.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in his 2016 season in the NBA.