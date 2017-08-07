Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Suns Willing to Trade Eric Bledsoe, Dragan Bender and a Pick for Irving; Pistons Also Interested

(Photo: Reuters/Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) takes a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) at Quicken Loans Arena, Dec. 25, 2016.

By now, basketball fans already know that the Phoenix Suns consider Devin Booker to be untouchable, which means he's not going to be included in a potential trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving. They don't want to part ways with rookie wing Josh Jackson either since he has the potential to develop into a future All-Star.

So if those two aren't available, who are they going to include in the trade package for the All-Star point guard?

According to Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN, the Suns seem to be willing to include guard Eric Bledsoe, big man Dragan Bender and the Miami Heat's protected 2018 first round pick in the trade package for Irving.

Bledsoe is not as good as Irving and he gets injured a lot, but he's a gifted athlete and one of the quickest players in the league. He also shares an agent with LeBron James.

The second player in the package, Bender, didn't really play much during his rookie season, but he's still 19 years old. He's actually a solid passer and ball-handler despite the fact that he's seven-foot-one. Bender's an intriguing prospect that the Cavaliers may want to get their hands on.

Will that be enough to entice Cleveland to part ways with the four-time All-Star?

Meanwhile, the Detroit Free Press' Vince Ellis has reported that the Detroit Pistons are planning to pursue Irving as well.

"A person with knowledge of the Detroit Pistons' front office told the Free Press recently that the organization is interested in the four-time NBA All-Star, who nailed the winning shot to clinch the 2016 NBA title for the Cavs," Ellis said.

However, Ellis also pointed out that the Pistons may not have the necessary assets to acquire Irving by themselves, so they may have to find a third team to facilitate the deal.