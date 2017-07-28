Kyrie Irving Will Consider Joining the Denver Nuggets

(Photo: Reuters/Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll (5) tries to defend during the first quarter of game six of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre, May 27, 2016.

Kyrie Irving has a small list of teams he prefers to join if he gets traded. However, one team that's not on that list may emerge as a potential landing spot if they decide to pursue a trade for the point guard.

During an appearance on Denver's Altitude Sports Radio AM 950, former Nuggets wing Mike Miller said he has already asked Irving if he would consider joining the Nuggets, and the four-time All-Star seemed to be interested in going to Denver.

"I think he will. I really do," Miller said, via BSN Denver. "I think it's perfect. If you can roll out Kyrie, Paul Millsap, and Joker [Nikola Jokic], and obviously, the other guys they have. They'll have to trade someone but you've got Gary Harris, Wilson Chandler's in there. You're a top-four team in the West," he added.

The Nuggets have a lot of assets to offer the Cavaliers. Aside from future draft picks, they also have up-and-coming players like Jamal Murray and Gary Harris on the roster. Emmanuel Mudiay has struggled during his first two years in the league, but he's also an intriguing player because of his upside potential.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Zach Lowe also noted that the Nuggets would be an interesting trade partner for the Cleveland Cavaliers because of the assets they have, and he pointed out that they should consider pursuing Irving. Of course, the Nuggets will have to give up some of the players in their young core to get Irving, but he's worth the risk and he can help them make the playoffs in the crowded Western Conference.

The Nuggets can also give Irving what he wants — to become the focal point of the offense. Jokić and Millsap are unselfish players, so Irving will likely get the lion's share of the offensive load if he joins the Nuggets.