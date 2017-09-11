'L.A. Noire' Release Date News: Rockstar Games to Relaunch Title on Latest Major Consoles and VR

Rockstar Games Promotional gameplay still for "L.A. Noire."

Rockstar Games recently surprised fans with the announcement of "L.A. Noire's" release on all the latest major consoles alongside a virtual reality port for HTC Vive.

The retro-looking detective thriller "L.A. Noire" is one of the successful franchises published by Rockstar Games other than "Grand Theft Auto" and "Red Dead Redemption."

The upcoming release of "L.A. Noire" will arrive on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

"L.A. Noire" was first launched on earlier console generations such as the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. At the time, it was also released on the Windows PC. Based on Rockstar Games' announcement, the game will not get a renewed release on PC this year.

The Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and HTC Vive releases will go live on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has also provided several gameplay details involving the upcoming title releases.

The HTC Vive port will be known as "L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files." As the title suggests, this version will feature seven select cases from the original game that were "rebuilt specifically for a virtual reality experience."

Rockstar Games also promised that HTC Vive users will have an "unprecedented interactive experience" as it combines "breathtaking action with true detective work."

Meanwhile, the PS4 and Xbox One releases will get the original base game alongside all post-launch downloadable contents released in the past years. Rockstar Games said that these upcoming versions will feature "a range of technical enhancements for greater visual fidelity and authenticity, including enhanced lighting and clouds, new cinematic camera angles, high resolution textures and more."

The game will play natively on 1080p resolution on PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, it has also been upscaled to support 4K on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Nintendo Switch players will get the original base game as well as all of its DLCs. The game has also been redesigned to support the use of Joy-Con "with gyroscopic, gesture-based controls, HD rumble and new wide and over-the-shoulder camera angles."

Rockstar Games has also designed the Switch version of "L.A. Noire" to support touchscreen controls so players can continue their detective work even when on-the-go.