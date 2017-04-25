LA Clippers Blake Griffin Injury Update: Griffin to Miss the Rest of the Playoffs

On Saturday, April 22, the Los Angeles Clippers announced that Blake Griffin will not be around during the remainder of the 2017 NBA Playoffs due to a foot injury that he incurred during the team's Game 3 against the Utah Jazz.

Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY SportsLA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) and Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) look on, Dec. 18, 2016.

Griffins suffered an injury at the plantar plate of his big toe on the right foot and will be seen by Dr. Richard Ferkel, a foot and ankle specialist.

The player stayed on the bench since the second quarter of Game 3, yet the Clippers still won against the Utah Jazz with a score of 111-106.

Griffin averaged 20.3 points during the Playoffs series against the Utah Jazz. He also averaged 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the 2016 to 2017 regular season games.

Despite having a lead earlier on, because of their 105-98 loss to the Jazz in Game 4, the two teams are now in a tie.

Utah's Rudy Gobert might be a threat to the Clippers, but the player is not expected to last long after another round with the Golden State Warriors.

Sports analysts also speculate that Griffins might not be with the Clippers for long. The player will be a free agent by this summer, and it is speculated that he might sign up for another contract with a bigger raise.

Fox Sports reports that Griffins might be off to Indiana Pacers as a trade-off for Paul George, or he might go back to his previous team, the Oklahoma City Thunders, and team-up with Russell Westbrook.

As for the L.A. Clippers, the team is still looking good with Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan in the roster. Both are known three-point shooters who are also very capable to defend and space the game floor.

During Game 3, Paul finished with a total of 34 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists. He also garnered 27 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists for Game 4.