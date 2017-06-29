La La and Carmelo Anthony Divorce Update: Former Couple Not Rushing to File for Legal Separation

Despite their highly publicized separation, La La Anthony and her ex Carmelo have no plans of filing for divorce anytime soon.

(PHOTO) Twitter: @CarmeloAnthonyLa La and Carmelo Anthony are not in a hurry to file for divorce.

The "Power" actress recently caught up with host Wendy Williams, revealing that she and Carmelo are not in a hurry to get divorced. "You know marriages are tough, and you know that," she explained. "We all know that. It's filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now."

La La also admitted during the interview that she still loves Carmelo even after all the problems they have been through. While she has no solid plans about her life after divorce, La La said she and Carmelo will remain friends for their son, Kiyan.

"I've been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You're not with somebody that long, and it just goes out the window," she added. "I love him with all my heart, and we are the best of friends."

La La and Carmelo broke up earlier this year after seven years of marriage. The Knicks superstar reportedly had an affair with an unidentified club dancer, who claimed that Carmelo got her pregnant. At the time, Carmelo's alleged mistress was six-and-a-half months pregnant.

The former MTV VJ and NBA player have both stayed quiet about their split. La La's first public appearance since the separation was during this year's Met Gala, where she was spotted walking the red carpet alone and not wearing her wedding ring.

La La celebrated her 38th birthday this week and Carmelo made sure that he was one of the first to greet his ex. He took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of La La, along with a heartfelt message that reads:

"I look at you on this birthday and it is hard to believe another year has passed. You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending birthday wishes to MY EARTH. Love You. #AVeryPOWERFULDay."