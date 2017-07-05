La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Latest News: La La Opens Up About NBA Trade, Getting Along With Estranged Husband

Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after the shot clock winds down during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

La La Anthony was recently interviewed on "Watch What Happens Live," and she touched on her relationship with Carmelo Anthony. She shared with the viewers of the Bravo show how they are getting along these days, and what she thought of the NBA trade rumors surfacing recently about her estranged husband.

She told host Andy Cohen how the subject has been a common theme in her life since her public split with the NBA star. "Listen, I've said it a million times," La La said.

"Marriage is tough anyone will tell you that. Ups and downs and all kind of crazy stuff. We are doing well. We have a beautiful 10-year-old and that's our focus. Being great parents to our son Kiyan," the 38-year-old author and former actress explained, as quoted by the International Business Times.

The couple has been closely in touch with each other, if only for the sake of their 10-year-old child. When it comes to the subject of a possible reunion, however, La La does leave the door open to an opportunity to reconcile.

"Hey, anything can happen," she said, allowing for the possibility. She spoke about the direction that she might take at length, in an earlier interview with "The Wendy Williams" show on Tuesday, June 28.

"Not right now. You know marriages are tough ... it's filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now," La La shared with the host of the show and their viewers. She adds that they remain on good terms with each other and share a goal in looking out for their son.

"Him and I are the best of friends and our No. 1 commitment is to our son Kiyan, and we have to set an example for Kiyan and that's what's most important to me," she added,

La La did weigh in on the trade rumors surrounding Carmelo Anthony, in an interview with New York based radio Hot 97. "Cleveland's close," she said, naming off a few other Eastern Conference team that can keep Carmelo close to her and Kiyan, according to Fan Sided.