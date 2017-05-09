La La Anthony Finds Strength in God Amid Marital Woes

(Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri) La La Anthony at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala in New York City on May 1, 2017.

La La Anthony is giving God the credit for helping her stay strong amid reports of her marriage to New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony being strained.

"My family and God is my strength," the television personality, author and actress told the press on the red carpet of VH1's "Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms," which aired Monday night. "That's where I've always found my strength my entire life, so now would be no different."

Last month, TMZ announced that the Anthonys had separated and were living in different homes amid reports of the Knicks forward's alleged infidelities.

In her recent Instagram post featuring her and her 10-year-old son Kiyan at the Dear Mama event, she wrote, "He's the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside."

La La Anthony has been busy with hosting the VH1 Mother's Day special alongside comedian Anthony Anderson and is gearing up for the fourth season of the Starz hit show "Power" where she takes on the character LaKeisha. As a working mother, Anthony previously revealed that she leans on her faith to provide balance in her busy life.

The television personality previously appeared on the faith-based radio show "Faith Family Live" that broadcasts on the WVOX 1190 AM station to reveal the putting God first helps her navigate all of her responsibilities.

"The balancing for me is just about prioritizing and I know that my family and God come first before anything else and everything kind of falls into place after that. As long as I have those things in order first everything else will fall into place and I really believe that," Anthony said on the faith-based radio station in 2012. "Women have been balancing for years between work, being a mom and doing it all...you have women with six or seven kids and have a full time job. I'm no different than the women before me who've been doing the same thing."

The entertainer revealed that aligning with God takes the pressure off of her that could otherwise discourage some people in the entertainment business.

"I've been so blessed in my life to have so many things I'm not going to complain about working and having all this stuff going on, I'm just going to figure out a way to prioritize things and make things happen. I've also learned not to put too much pressure on myself if I can't accomplish everything in one day," Anthony said. "But most importantly, what I've found through the years is that as long as I'm aligned with God and my family everything else will fall into place the way it's supposed to. So I focus my energy on those two things first and everything else falls in place."