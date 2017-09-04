Labor Day 2017 Deals: Best iPhone, iPad and MacBook Sales

REUTERS/Adrees Latif Local resident Andreas Gibson celebrates with employees outside the Fifth Avenue Apple store after being the first to exit with an iPhone 6 in hand on the first day of sales in Manhattan, New York September 19, 2014.

Coinciding with the Labor Day 2017 celebrations are continuing discount deals for some of the most in demand Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

It is important to note that most of the Labor Day sales started over the weekend but are expected to continue until supplies last or until earlier this week as the actual Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 4.

A black iPhone 7 that has 32 GB can be purchased with Sprint for $18.74 per month — instead of $27.09 — under a 24-month installment agreement. That brings down the total price of the iPhone 7 to $449.76 instead of the regular retail price of $699.99 from Best Buy.

Meanwhile, an iPhone 7 Plus with 256 GB storage in black can be purchased for $32.08 per month under a 24-month installment scheme. The device will also be supported by Sprint. The retail price of an iPhone 7 Plus with the same configuration is $1,069.99, but Best Buy's Labor Day sale cuts that cost to around $770.

Several MacBooks are also on sale for as much as $500 on Best Buy.

People can get the 12-inch MacBook in Silver with Intel Core M3, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB flash storage for $899.99 instead of $1,299.99. The 12-inch MacBook variant with Core M5 and 512 GB storage is on sale for $1,099.99 compared to its original $1,599.99 price.

Even the more high-end MacBook Pro laptops are also on sale. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Core i5, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB storage is on sale for $1,599.99 instead of $1,999.99.

All MacBook sales from Best Buy come with a free six-month subscription to Webroot Secure Anywhere that can support up to three devices.

Best Buy has also brought down the price for iPad Mini 4 variants. A Wi-Fi only configuration with 128 GB support costs only $299.99 instead of $399.99. These are available in colors Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.