Labor Day 2017: Is Walmart, Target, BestBuy Open on Labor Day Monday?

REUTERS/Mike Blake A Walmart store is seen in Encinitas, California, U.S. on April 13, 2016.

Consumers and discount shoppers have come to know Labor Day as a holiday when retailers offer massive price cuts on their products. However, not every store will be open on Monday, Sept. 4.

Costco, for example, will be closed on Monday, which means buyers should get their Costco shopping done by the weekend. Should they insist to go out and purchase things on Monday, buyers can head over to Walmart or Target, which will be open on that day. Other stores that are open on the holiday are Macy's and Sears.

As for Best Buy, according to Store Business Hours, Labor Day is one of the retailer's observed holidays. However, that does not automatically mean that it will be closed on Monday. It is recommended that shoppers contact their local Best Buy stores in order to know if they will be operating on Sept. 4.

And while some Americans are looking forward to relaxing during the long weekend, others are more focused on getting the best deals. According to CNBC, shoppers should aim to buy the products that offer the most value when it comes to price cuts. These include engagement rings, mattresses, lingerie, appliances and backyard equipment.

On the other hand, it is best to hold out on purchasing smartphones, games and clothes. For smartphones, this is because the ones on sale are usually the older models, so people who like to have the latest models should resist temptation. Black Friday, perhaps the biggest holiday when it comes to discounts, also offers better deals when it comes to games and consoles. Finally, clothes will become more affordable in October and, subsequently, January.

For those who prefer to shop online, there are also some great discounts from e-retailers. Shoppers can also make use of discount codes in order to save money on products. These promo codes are applicable to a lot of retailers, from beauty and fashion to electronics and travel.