Labor Day 2017 Weather Report Update for New York, Washington DC, LA, San Francisco

(PHOTO: REUTERS/Darren Ornitz) The Lower Manhattan skyline in the background as a ferry with a U.S. flag cruises along the East River in New York, Sept. 21, 2015.

The weather leading up to the Labor Day celebration might dampen the celebrations.

According to Accuweather, folks in New York should prepare for a rainy Saturday night, which means they need to have warm clothes handy should they choose to travel.

Thankfully, Sunday afternoon is expected to be sunshiny in New York City and the actual Labor Day will be more sunlight than downpour.

The same goes for Washington, DC. The Washington Post reports that any plans for Saturday night to Sunday morning will be rained out as Hurricane Harvey exits although folks there should see the sun the afternoon before Labor Day.

Accuweather chief operating officer Evan Myers also warned about tropical downpours in isolated areas:

Flooding downpours are most likely to occur over the Appalachians, where hilly terrain can increase threat of rapid runoff.

Accuweather storm warning meteorologist Richard Schraeger also warned about windy storms in mid-Atlantic coastal areas on Saturday evening.

It is possible a couple of the strongest storms allow a brief tornado or waterspout to spin up.

The story is different in Los Angeles. Saturday will be marked by the continuous heat wave that hit the city with highs shooting to upper 90s and even triple digits in most parts of the Southland. By Sunday, however, there will be high chances of monsoon rains and thunderstorms occurring.

Labor Day weekend will also be a warm than cold for citizens in San Francisco. The area is under a heatwave and the worst it ever experienced.

According to National Weather Service, the all-time record high temperature was broken in San Francisco. During the afternoon of Sept. 2, 2:43 pm PDT to be exact, the temperature recorded as 104 degrees.

It was even revealed to have been suffering from "patchy smoke." Despite this, however, the weather will be friendlier with Labor Day celebrations with the temperature estimated to be at 76 degrees.

Total rainfall will average 1–2 inches with locally higher amounts.

"Flooding downpours are most likely to occur over the Appalachians, where hilly terrain can increase threat of rapid runoff," Myers said.