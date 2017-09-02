Labor Day Sales, Best Tech Deals 2017: Discounted Xbox One S, PlayStation VR

REUTERS/Carlos Jasso Amazon has great deals this Labor Day.

Labor Day is fast approaching. And with Black Friday still over two months away, consumers are looking to the September holiday for crazy discounts.

The popular choices among buyers when it comes to looking for price cuts are gadgets, electronics and just about anything related to technology. This is because these devices are usually rather expensive. But what are the best deals this Labor Day 2017?

According to TechRadar, there are a number of great deals found across a whole slew of different retailers. Gamers, in particular, will be happy to know that Microsoft's Xbox One S will be available for only $243 on Amazon. This is a steal because the console comes bundled with a copy of "Battlefield 1" for that price.

PlayStation owners, on the other hand, who would like to enhance their gaming experience can get the PlayStation VR for just $360 at B&H. Players can immediately use the VR headset because this deal comes bundled with a copy of "Batman: Arkham VR" and a PS4 camera.

Finally, "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" is available for pre-order on GMG. But instead of the usual $59.99 price, fans can save $15 because the game will only cost $44.99 this Labor Day.

When it comes to smart speakers, Amazon has great deals for the Amazon Tap speaker and Amazon Echo Dot. The online retailer is slashing prices on its own branded speakers. The Amazon Tap speaker will be available for only $99.99 (down from $129.99), while the Amazon Echo Dot will be available for only $44.99 (down from $49.99).

Bed Bath & Beyond is also offering a good deal on the Amazon Echo, pricing it at only $99.99 this Labor Day. Its initial price was $179.99. Meanwhile, Amazon's competitor, Google Home, will be available at Walmart for only $109, receiving a $20 price cut.

Other tempting deals on Amazon include a "Star Wars" trilogy set on Blu-ray for only $27.96 and a pair of Anker SoundBuds Slim wireless headphones for only $19.99. At Best Buy, consumers can purchase a Hisense 50DU6070 50-inch 4K Smart TV for just $349.99 (down from $499.99).

According to CNBC, buyers should also target lingerie, mattresses, appliances and even engagement rings this Labor Day since those are the products that have the best deals.