Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure Star in Hallmark's Christmas Movies for 2017

Candace Cameron Bure ("Full House") and Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") will star in Hallmark's upcoming Christmas movies for 2017.

Hallmark Lacey Chabert in Hallmark's "A Christmas Melody."

Entertainment Weekly reported that Bure is set to play estranged twins that agree to exchange lives during the holidays in "Christmas Sister Swap." Both are unhappy with their lives and are jealous of one another. The solution? Why not swap lives until Christmas Day? Through their little experiment, the twins discover the true meaning and purpose of the lives they live and learn to appreciate what they already have in life.

On the other hand, Chabert will appear as a struggling pastry chef named Kylie who is a finalist in a gingerbread house-making competition in "The Sweetest Christmas." Her broken oven nearly puts her chances of winning in jeopardy. Thankfully, help arrives from local pizzeria owner, Bobby, who also happens to be Kylie's high school sweetheart. The duo rekindles their romance along the way, but trouble brews and threatens Kylie's performance in the competition as well as her true love. The movie also stars Lea Coco and Jonathan Adams.

These two movies are among the 17 Christmas movies that Hallmark has in store for its viewers this year.

This isn't Bure and Chabert's first appearance in a Hallmark Christmas movie. Bure previously starred in "Journey Back to Christmas," "A Christmas Detour," "Let It Snow" and "Christmas Under Wraps."

Meanwhile, Chabert appeared in "A Wish for Christmas," "Family for Christmas," "A Royal Christmas" and "A Christmas Melody.

"They're like comfort food," Chabert said about Hallmark's Christmas movies, as quoted by Woman's Day. "You know you're going to sit down, be uplifted, feel some emotions, and be left in a good mood."

Among all the Christmas films she's done, Chabert said she loved "A Wish for Christmas" because she filmed it while she was pregnant.

"I'll always be able to show my daughter and tell her she was in mommy's belly," Chabert shared.