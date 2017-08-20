Lady Antebellum Shares #BabyBellum Round 2 Baby Announcement With Fans

(Photo: REUTERS/Harrison McClary) Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform "Long Stretch of Love" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 10, 2015.

The Lady Antebellum family is growing as the band recently announced that Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood are both awaiting the birth of their second child.

The group made the announcement on the Lady Antebellum Instagram page Thursday, noting that Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, will be welcoming their second child, while Dave and his wife, Kelli, are also expecting their second child.

"Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way," the group's Instagram message reads. "We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, and the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!"

The group is currently performing on their "You Look Good" tour through October which follows the release of their seventh studio album Heartbreak last June. Before releasing new music, the group went on a break and didn't release an album for three years in order to focus on their growing families.

"We've just made so many albums in such a short period of time, and we're proud of them, and what we've done in our career, and what we've said with them — but we've never given ourselves the gift of time," Scott previously told E! News. "So, that's what this next season is for us, spending time with our families, and really relishing in this successful year for us, and focusing on where we're headed next."

According to Scott, focusing on their families helped the country music stars create better music.

"You've got to kind of step away and get home and live some life to really be writing about it. It's interesting," Scott previously told AZ Central. "When you live on the road, that's what's normal to us the majority of the time, that's our reality, but at the same time, the day-in day-out time at home with your family and friends, you sacrifice a lot of that. Giving ourselves time to be with our kids and our friends and our spouses, we gleaned a lot from those experiences and came back with a lot to say when we all got back in the room together."