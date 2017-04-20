Lady Gaga and Prince William to Collaborate on Mental Health Issues

Music superstar Lady Gaga and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, have recently launched a partnership to raise awareness on mental health issues.

The partnership is in line with the campaign Heads Together, which is pioneered by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Prince Harry.

According to the campaign's official website, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are spearheading the Heads Together campaign to end stigma around mental health."

Heads Together aims to help ease the lingering "fear of prejudice and judgement" among people struggling with their mental health condition. The advocacy's goal is to let people feel "comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing."

The partnership of the Heads Together campaign and the "Million Reasons" singer was launched with a FaceTime conversation between Prince William and Lady Gaga on Tuesday. The latter advocates many campaigns – apart from raising awareness on mental health issues – including the fight against sexual assault on women.

In 2016, Lady Gaga admitted that she had to take some time off from her music career to focus on her mental wellness. She had since been open to speaking about her struggles with anxiety and depression and has been conveying the message that it is okay to talk about it.

Lady Gaga shared with Prince William the battle she went through, to which the Duke of Cambridge commented, "It's okay to have this conversation, it's really important to have this conversation, you won't be judged – it's so important to break open that fear and taboo which is only going to lead to more problems down the line."

The "Joanne" singer agreed and said that the campaign will make a big impact and will show to people struggling with mental health problems that they do not have to hide their condition anymore and that talking about the issue is what they need to do.

Interestingly, the partnership debuted shortly after Prince Harry admitted that he also had to deal with his own mental health issues that were triggered by the death of her mother, Princess Diana. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry admitted that it took him 20 years before he decided to do something about his own battles. Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died.