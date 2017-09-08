Lady Gaga Concert News: Singer-Songwriter Cancels Montreal Show Due to Sickness; Promoters Plan to Reschedule

Reuters/Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Featured in the image is Lady Gaga performing at the halftime show during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.

Due to sickness caused by performing under the rain during her recent show at Citi Field in New York City, Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Monday night

The 31-year-old music icon, who is suffering respiratory infection and laryngitis, took to Twitter to apologize to the fans and explain why she had to cancel her show, which was part of her Joanne World Tour.

"To my beautiful fans. I couldn't be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight. I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through," she said in the note.

I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

"I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne," the singer concluded the note. Despite the upsetting news for her fans, hundreds of them reportedly gathered outside her hotel and serenaded her with her own songs. In return, she made an appearance from the hotel rooftop, sent the fans autographs, and even had pizza delivered to them.

Lady Gaga sent pizza to her fans to make up for the cancellation! What a sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/rDwxyJcw1p — Music Industry News (@PopIndustryNews) September 5, 2017

There are no updates regarding refunds, but promoters are planning to reschedule the concert, according to Billboard. So, those who have bought tickets are advised to hold on to it for a bit longer.

Lady Gaga kicked off her "Joanne" World Tour in August. She is going over to the UK in October for shows in London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

Also, although the pop icon had canceled her Monday concert over illness, she is set to appear at a press conference on Friday for her Netflix documentary film titled "Gaga: Five Foot Two."