Lady Gaga Gushes Over New Boyfriend Christian Carino

After her breakup with former fiancé Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga's relationship with Christian Carino seems to be going very well.

The Grammy winner performed at Fenway Park on Friday and her agent beau was present at the event. The pair later went to the House of Blues to watch one of Lady Gaga's band members perform. Even though she had a long day on stage, the 31-year-old stayed with Carino and her friends until around one o'clock in the morning.

Speaking with Us Weekly, an onlooker said Lady Gaga and Carino's relationship might be getting more serious. "They looked beyond in love with each other," said the insider. "They seem like the real deal. Both Gaga and Christian couldn't have been more down to earth or amazing with her crew."

Carino and Lady Gaga have been dating since February. The record producer's new romance seemed to have helped her move on from the heartbreak she suffered when her engagement with Kinney ended last year.

"When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK," she said. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall," she added.

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty recently postponed the Montreal leg of her Joanne World Tour Concert. Lady Gaga was initially scheduled to perform on Monday but had to rest due to laryngitis. She explained that she has been feeling sick since she performed in the rain at New York City's Citi Field.

The "Million Reasons" singer apologized to her fans, noting that she plans to give free pizza to her supporters who were waiting outside her hotel in Montreal on Monday night. "I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans," she wrote on Twitter (via Billboard).