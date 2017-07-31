Lady Gaga Must Testify in Kesha, Dr. Luke Legal Battle: Singer's Legal Team Answers Subpoena

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Grammy Award-winning actress Lady Gaga has been a vocal Kesha supporter.

Music producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald asked his lawyers to serve a subpoena for Grammy Award-winning singer-actress Lady Gaga for his defamation case against fellow singer Kesha.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dr. Luke's legal team revealed that they are calling several individuals including a number of celebrities to testify on both sides.

The defamation case was filed in October 2014 after the singer filed a civil lawsuit for causing emotional distress, employment discrimination, and gender-based hate crimes. Kesha also accused him of raping her, which the music producer strongly denied.

"Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha," the legal team stated. "This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke's counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga."

The music producer's legal team claims that Gaga helped the "Tik-Tok" singer launched a smear campaign against him. This includes her earlier statement that urged Sony to drop Dr. Luke from its label.

Lady Gaga's representative released a statement that was posted by Billboard, saying that the "Poker Face" singer will comply with the subpoena. "As Lady Gaga's legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process," the singer's rep said in the statement. "Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."

However, Dr. Luke's team have yet to respond to the statements made by Lady Gaga's camp.

Other celebrities who showed support for Kesha include actress Lena Dunham, singers Miley Cyrus, Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato, Lily Allen, Ariana Grande, Lorde, Kelly Clarkson, and JoJo, among others.