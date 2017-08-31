Lady Gaga News: Sixth Album Already Underway; Artist Reveals a Horse Changed Her Life

Lady Gaga, who is currently in the middle of her Joanne World Tour, revealed that she has already begun working on her next album. Meanwhile, the "Bad Romance" singer–songwriter revealed how a horse changed her life.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lady Gaga shared that her sixth album is underway but is still in the early stages of conception.

The artist also shared that one of her new songs from the new album could come out earlier since she is known for performing unreleased songs during her concerts, such as "Princess Die" and "Living on the Radio." However, she has yet to make up her mind.

"I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you'll see in a bit. I need some time to create," Lady Gaga said.

Given that, there is still a high chance that Lady Gaga will perform an unreleased song during her Joanne World Tour despite having a "complex and complicated" stage ensemble.

"That's not to say I won't do songs here or there that I can call during the show. ... So, the setlist might change a little bit, but mostly you're coming to see a piece that we've created for you," Lady Gaga explained about her concert.

Meanwhile, the pop star revealed in an interview with V Magazine that her life changed when her record label gave her a horse for her birthday, an Arabian mare named Arabella.

The artist said that when she got Arabella, she knew nothing about riding a horse. But she chose to give it a try and "grabbed her by the mane and rode her bareback."

It turns out, Arabella was very well-trained that she even stopped Lady Gaga from falling off her back. Lady Gaga got Arabella a beau, a stallion named Trigger, which she now rides with a saddle.

"When I ride him, it always makes me feel so powerful, because he is so powerful," she said.

One of the things that Lady Gaga learned from riding horses is having no fear.

"Riding has forced me to be fearless pretty quickly. It's all about down here, in that woman area. Balance, strength, persistence," the singer explained.