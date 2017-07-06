Lady Gaga Protects Ed Sheeran From Her Own Fans

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo Lady Gaga shows love and defends fellow musician Ed Sheeran.

If there is anything about the entertainment world that everyone knows as a fact, it is that social media is a very powerful thing. Artists use it to promote their films, albums, and series. And it can easily be an avenue to grow their self-confidence. However, it can also be a way for people to bring celebrities down, which is exactly what happened between Lady Gaga's Twitter fans and Ed Sheeran.

In an interview with The Sun, the "Shape of You" singer and billboard topper expressed that he had to quit Twitter.

"I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it," said Sheeran. "I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it."

Although some fans claim that Sheeran is being overly sensitive, reports reveal that his description of what is happening on his social media is as accurate as it can be. Sheeran uses social media to check on what people generally think of his music just so he knows which areas he has to improve on. Now, because of recent events, he relies on his friends and family for constructive criticism. He would still go online to check the comments, but he has since abandoned Twitter and other social media sites.

After it was revealed that it was Lady Gaga's fandom who was responsible for most of the bullying that was happening, the "Million Reasons" singer took to social media to express her dismay.

"What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED. [He] deserves all our love and respect like all humans do," posted Lady Gaga. "I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity."