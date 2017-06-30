Lamar Odom Speaks Out on Khloe Kardashian Helping Him After Coma

Lamar Odom recently opened up about how Khloe Kardashian helped him through one of the toughest times of his life.

Reuters / Danny MoloshokEstranged couple Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Odom stopped by on "The Wendy Williams Show" last Wednesday to talk about life and what's keeping him busy these days. He also discussed the time he was found unconscious at a brothel in Last Vegas in 2015.

During the interview, Odom confirmed that Kardashian never left his side during the tragic experience. "Yeah, she held me down at the time," he said, clarifying that no cameras were around when it happened. The retired NBA star stressed it was real love that pushed Kardashian to help him out.

The basketball player tied the knot with the reality star in 2009. They were married for several years until their divorce was finalized in December 2016. CNN previously reported that their joint company, Khlomar, has been dissolved as part of their divorce agreement. Their 2009 prenup was honored and Kardashian dropped the Odom last name from her legal name.

Although they are on good terms, Odom believes it's best for them if they just stay away from each other. When the daytime host changed the subject and asked, "If she came back into your life right now..."

Odom immediately cut her question off and responded with a firm "No."

He added, "I say that with no offense to her — that would be the best for both of us you, know what I'm saying? We have to keep our distance."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is now in a relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. Recent rumors claim that Kardashian is now engaged to her boyfriend of almost one year.

While the couple has yet to confirm the reports, Kardashian previously said she is looking forward to having her own family someday. "I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, 'The clock is ticking,' " she stated. "I feel in my soul it will happen."