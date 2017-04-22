La'Porsha Renae Says She's Not Going Back to Lesbianism, Turned to Faith

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Singers Trent Harmon and La'Porsha Renae perform April 07, 2016.

La'Porsha Renae, the "American Idol" alumna who has upset the LGBT community on more than one occasion, says she's standing firm in her decision to lead a heterosexual lifestyle after being a lesbian for two years.

Last month, the 23-year-old runner up in the 15th and final season of "American Idol" received backlash from a number of people in the LGBT community for tweeting about her decision to live a heterosexual lifestyle after being a homosexual for two years.

When she appeared on "The Real" daytime talk show Wednesday, Renae addressed the backlash from those who insisted that homosexuality is not a choice. The singer stood by her claims, explaining that she was responding to a fan about her personal experience.

"I can only speak from the footsteps and the shoes that I've walked in. We have so many variations that make us who we are," she said on the talk show. "I even went toward homosexuality at first because I was raped, I was molested, I was abused. I saw a lot of people around me going through the same thing with men, so I told myself, 'I'm not going to be with a man, I'm going to be with a woman.'"

However, the singer said she decided to turn to her faith and away from relationships with other women.

"I just, you know, kind of found my spirituality. I found a belief system that worked for me and I said you know what, 'I actually do want to give being with men another chance,'" she revealed on "The Real."

"And I didn't want those experiences to define any experience that I would have as bad with a man. But that's me," she added. "I never said that everybody gets to choose. I never spoke for anybody but myself."