'Lara Croft GO' DLC Release Date: 'Mirror of the Spirits' Finally Available on Mobile

The long-awaited "Mirror of the Spirits" downloadable content (DLC) for "Lara Croft GO" has finally found its way to the mobile versions of the game.

(Photo: Square Enix Montreal)A screenshot of "Lara Croft GO."

The "Lara Croft GO" DLC brings players in a setting inspired by the Croft Manor, where a slew of new adventures await them. Square Enix Montreal collaborated with KO_OP in putting the DLC together.

The "Mirror of the Spirits" DLC treats fans with "classic encounters with Lara's doppelganger" as well as new puzzles, mechanics, achievements, trophies and many more.

"It's been a real honor to develop a whole new chapter for Lara Croft GO with the talented creative team at KO_OP," Square Enix Montreal technical director and lead engineer Antoine Routon said, as per Bleeding Cool.

"We feel that veteran players will find the story chapter a new challenge, whilst it retains the spirit of the original Lara Croft GO," he went on to say.

Thanks to KO_OP, players will notice a new feel in "Lara Croft GO" as the studio used different palettes for each level to offer new experience and look to players as they progress in the "Mirror of the Spirits" DLC.

"Lara Croft GO" players on Android, iOS and Windows have been waiting for the DLC since last year. "Mirror of the Spirits" was released to the PlayStation 4 version late 2016 and in the PC just last month.

Ironically, it was the mobile platform that first got the game while the console and PC platform did not get it until much later. Fans could only hope the wait won't be this long for the next "Lara Croft GO" DLC.

As for those who have not picked up "Lara Croft GO" yet, this will be the perfect time to grab it on mobile because it is currently on 40 percent discount in celebration of the DLC's launch.