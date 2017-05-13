'Last Man Standing' Canceled or Renewed News: Tim Allen's Series Won't Return to ABC for Season 7

"Last Man Standing" is officially over. The Tim Allen-led sitcom has been canceled by ABC and will not be returning for a seventh season.

(Photo: Facebook/LastManStandingABC)A promotional photo of ABC's TV series "Last Man Standing."

According to Deadline, the network decided not to renew the series, which aired for a long time in the 8 p.m. timeslot every Friday, despite the fact that the sitcom was ABC's second most watched comedy this season, only behind "Modern Family." It was also the third most watched scripted series in the network overall, behind only to "Grey's Anatomy" and "Modern Family."

The multi-camera sitcom often encountered some problems when it comes to its renewal every season, with ABC and producing studio 20th Century Fox TV disputing over the TV series' license fee. It remains unclear if the same issue arose again this time and ultimately led to the decision to cancel the show.

In the past, the dispute over whether ABC or 20th Century Fox would cover the show's licensing fees often came from Allen's six-figure per-episode paycheck, which have led to tense negotiations when it came to renewing the show for another season. Now that the show has officially been canceled, 20th Century Fox TV is expected to take a significant financial hit.

In "Last Man Standing," Allen portrayed the role of the head of a sporting goods store in Colorado and the father of three daughters, who tried to maintain his manliness even as his own personal world became heavily dominated by the females in his life. His character is a politically conservative and devout Christian man who lived by traditional American values.

Aside from Allen, the series also featured an impressive cast including Hector Elizondo, Nancy Travis, Molly Ephraim, Kaitlyn Dever and Christoph Sanders.

Since news of the cancellation broke, conservative news outlets like Breitbart indicated that Allen's comments a few months ago in which he admitted that it was difficult to be a Conservative in Hollywood played a role in ABC's decision to cancel the series. This led to the outrage of many fans who have taken to social media to express their rage over the cancellation despite the show's strong ratings.

It remains unclear whether or not other networks will engage in potential bids to continue the sitcom.