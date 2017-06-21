'Last Man Standing' Renewal Turned Down by CMT

"Last Man Standing" will not be renewed by CMT, and for fans of the show, the revival of Tim Allen's show may have just become a lost cause. While the network declined to comment on the reason, renewal discussions may have stalled over production costs, according to a report.

A promotional image of ABC's "Last Man Standing," as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

The comedy show, starring Tim Allen, will not be picked up for a new season by CMT after negotiations between the network and the producers of the show broke down, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

CMT has been airing reruns of the comedy series, so it seems that the network could be talked into ordering a new season for the show.

"Last Man Standing" has been looking for a new home ever since its former network, ABC, has canceled the series after season 6. The surprise move, which happened recently in May, stunned Allen as he vented on Twitter.

ABC has their own reason for canceling the show, including its move to close down its weekly segment of high-production comedies on Fridays. The block previously included "Last Man Standing" and "Dr. Ken," both of which have been canceled.

Another factor could be the cost, which might be the same reason for CMT to turn down a new season for the show. The comedy series is currently produced by an outside studio, 20th Century Fox Television, making it an expensive show to finance. Allen is seeking a pay raise for his new contract, as well.

ABC has been careful to note that the decision to axe "Last Man Standing" had nothing to do with Tim Allen's political leanings. Channing Dungey, entertainment president for ABC, clarified the network's position in a company call.

"But I cancelled Last Man Standing for the same business and scheduling reasons that I cancelled The Real O'Neals, Dr. Ken, The Catch and American Crime," Dungey explained, as quoted by TV Line.