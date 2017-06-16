'Last Man Standing' Revival on CMT Rumors: Preliminary Talks Reportedly Underway to Revive Show

"Last Man Standing" could possibly make a comeback after being cancelled back in May after six seasons. CMT is reportedly currently undergoing talks with the show's parent network, ABC, to revive the comedy.

Facebook/lastmanstandingABCPromotional image of "Last Man Standing."

Talks to revive the Tim Allen show are currently in its early stages, according to insiders. They say that Viacom-owned CMT is currently exploring whether the expensive show can be revived at a comfortable price point for the niche cable network.

The show's price tag could very well deter CMT from reviving the veteran series. And even if a revival does materialize, nobody can say how big a renewal it will be ranging, from a short order to multiple seasons. There have been rumors about a 20-episode, however, with 20th TV already putting out a call to writers for a potential comeback.

ABC's cancellation of "Last Man Standing" came as a surprise as far as broadcast networks are concerned. Allen even tweeted that he was "stunned" and "blindsided" by the network's abrupt decision to end the show.

Public reaction to the cancellation ranged from simple criticisms to outright cries to boycott ABC. Many conservative viewers of the show claimed the show was axed due to the Republican leanings of its lead actor. The network responded to the accusation of political bias by saying that they also cancelled a number of liberal-leaning shows.

If the deal, which has already been described as a long shot, does push through, it will be the newest ABC show which CMT has saved from being shelved. Just last year, the network also came to the rescue of ABC's "Nashville" and is now airing it on their network.

However, it must first be established that reviving the series will make sense both creatively and financially. So for those hoping to see "Last Man Standing" return, it would be best to take every piece of information regarding the talks with a grain of salt.