'Late Late Show' Host James Corden, Wife Julia Carey Baby News: Couple's Third Child Due in December

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Show host James Corden speaks at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 12, 2017.

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are having a third baby, as the "Late Late Show" host's representative confirmed to the press.

The host comedian will be looking forward to their third child, Corden's spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly. Actress Julia Carey is due to give birth in December this year, according to the representative.

Corden and Carey have their two kids, their eldest son Max, 6, and their daughter Carey, 2. Max was born on March 22, 2011 while their youngest Carey was born on Oct. 27, 2014, according to E! Online.

The couple has been married for five years since they exchanged vows in England on September 15, 2012.

The 38-year old British comedian got his start in the United Kingdom in "Gavin and Stacey," but it was not until he starred in a Broadway show for "One Man, Two Guvnors" in 2012 that he started to get attention in the United States. He won a Tony award for his role.

Corden started hosting "The Late Late Show" in March 2015, and his new "Carpool Karaoke" segment has started his rise to mainstream fame in the U.S. since then.

The comedian spoke with Rolling Stone last year about meeting his wife, sharing how straightforward their relationship has been since the beginning. "I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don't fall in love," he began, referring to himself.

"If they do, it's in some odd, kooky, roundabout way — and it's not. It's exactly the same," Corden explained. "I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save the Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it," the comedian pointed out.

Corden is expected to host the 60th Grammy Awards Ceremony next year on January 2018. It will be his second stint as Grammy host since 2017, according to People.