Latest Xbox Update Now Live for Insiders, Brings User Interface Tweaks to Console and Windows 10

Microsoft has announced that the next major update for the Xbox One is now live for Insiders. The update features big changes to the user interface as well as tweaks to Windows 10 PCs using the Xbox App.

Xbox/Microsoft The new Community section in Xbox One Insiders Update now has an Activity Feed layout.

The new interface features a custom home screen that players can create themselves, allowing them to choose what they see every time the console boots up. It operates essentially like a smartphone or tablet display where users can add a friend, a game, video, etc. to the home screen and create a block of content that can be moved or discarded at will.

These blocks will change based on what players do. For example, if they decide to put a game on the home screen, the home screen might display friends who are also playing the game, what achievements they should do next or other information regarding that particular game.

The dashboard has also been revamped to reflect the focus on customization, speed and creativity. The Guide layout also received an update, making it easier to switch between tabs, apps or return to the home screen.

A new Activity Feed layout has been incorporated in the Community section allowing users to read more content at once. Additionally, Clubs, Profiles and Game Hubs are now more dynamic with improved discovery for players who are searching for new clubs to join.

As for the Xbox App on Windows 10 PCs, the new improvements include a new settings option that allows users to customize the audio they broadcast via Mixer. The Game bar also received an update with users now capable of enabling or disabling Game Mode via a switch.

All these updates are now available to Xbox Insiders with other future upgrades to be implemented soon. General users are expected to receive these improvements later this year alongside other major Xbox and Windows 10 updates.