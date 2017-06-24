Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins: 'Bachelor' Stars Still Speaking with Each Other Despite Recent Split

Lauren Bushnell recently revealed that she's still in contact with her ex, Ben Higgins, despite their split last month.

Facebook/TheBachelorBen Higgins and Lauren Bushnell called it quits last Month.

The former reality couple called off their engagement in May, but it does not mean that they are not speaking with each other. The former "Bachelor" contestant said she and Higgins check each in on each other from time to time.

"Obviously some things that we need to talk about like if he gets a package to our house or mail. So, friendly terms — yes," the blonde beauty told Us Weekly during SodaStream's Taste Test event for National Hydration Day this past week. "It's not like talking everyday or not a lot of small talk. It's just checking in and making sure we're OK, but then we also are giving each other the space that we both need to move forward."

The 27-year-old model also said there's no bad blood between her and Higgins. Bushnell shared that she's not rushing to jump back on the dating scene, but she would be happy if "something good happens."

Reports noted that Bushnell has yet to return the $80,000 Neil Lane engagement ring Higgins gave her when he proposed. She explained that she has no intention of keeping it, but she's just waiting for the right time to give it back to the producers. As fans know, the ABC reality show is in the middle of a controversy due to what happened in "Bachelor in Paradise."

Bushnell and Higgins met on the latter's season of "The Bachelor." They were together for a year until the pair announced their breakup last month in a joint press release. Higgins was previously linked to his podcast co-host Ashley Iaconetti, but they insisted that nothing is going on between them.