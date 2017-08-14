Lauren Bushnell Officially Confirms Romance with New Beau

Instagram/laurenbushnell Lauren Bushnell has moved on from ex Ben Higgins as she officially confirms relationship with new boyfriend Devin Antin.

Lauren Bushnell has finally made it official with her new boyfriend.

It is never truly official until it is on Instagram, and former "The Bachelor" constestant Lauren Bushnell did just that with her new beau, Devin Antin. For weeks now, it has been speculated that Bushnell has a new man in her life. Rumors point out that this new guy is not actually "new" as he has been friends with the reality star for quite some time now prior to her stint on the ABC show "The Bachelor." All signs had pointed to Antin, and on Aug. 13, Bushnell finally made their relationship official as she posted a photo of them together on Instagram. Prior to that, the "Bachelor" alum also got cozy with Antin in an Instagram story dated Aug. 12.

It should be remembered that Lauren Bushnell won "The Bachelor" Ben Higgins' heart during their season, becoming his final rose and getting engaged right after the show's conclusion. Unfortunately not all is meant to be and the couple ultimately broke up last May.

The former couple maintained that they still hold each other in high regard and that there is no bad blood between them. In fact, when news first broke out that Bushnell had started dating again, Higgins said that he will celebrate his former flame.

"I stopped and thought, if I'm the man I claim I want to be, then I need to celebrate Lauren," Higgins says. "So if she's happy, I will celebrate that the best I can."

But himself dating is a whole other thing as the former "Bachelor" admits on his podcast show with Ashley Iaconetti that he is not ready to date yet.

"But it still feels weird. How do I take that first step? That's where I'm at. I do long for a commitment and to love somebody and for somebody to do the same for me. I'm ready to find that. If the right moment presented itself, I would want to take a first step."