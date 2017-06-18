Lauren Bushnell Reportedly Still Trying to Move On After Breakup with 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins

Lauren Bushnell is said to still be adjusting to her life after her split with Ben Higgins.

It has been one month since Bushnell called off her engagement with "The Bachelor" star. Although the relationship is over, it seems that emotions continue to linger for the blonde beauty. A source told E! News that the reality show contestant has not completely moved on from her ex-boyfriend, and she is still trying to deal with some breakup blues.

"Lauren is having a hard time with her split from Ben," the insider revealed. "It has been a tough adjustment for Lauren to be without someone that she has shared so much time with for the past year."

The source added that Higgins is not feeling good after their split either, as opposed to earlier reports. He is currently keeping himself busy by focusing more on his career and his "Almost Famous" podcast with Ashley Iaconetti.

As expected, Higgins and Iaconetti immediately became the subject of dating rumors just days after the ABC personality separated from Bushnell. Although he was spotted getting cozy with his co-host, Higgins denied that they are in a relationship. He further stressed that he and Iaconetti are just good friends.

Rumors of a possible split between Higgins and Bushnell began in late January. Higgins and Bushnell eventually announced their breakup in May by releasing a joint statement asking for understanding from their fans.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," the former couple said. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."

The pair met on Higgins's season of "The Bachelor," which debuted in January 2016. After the show, they went on to star in a reality spinoff titled "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?" that was aired on ABC for one season.